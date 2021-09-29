7,200 bottles of IMFL seized in Tamil Nadu, 2 held

The arrested have been identified as M. Praveen (24) of Madagadipet and G. Rajkumar, 24 of Kalitheerthankuppam in Puducherry. Both were held Tuesday late night.

Chennai, Sep 29 (IANS) Two people were arrested after the special squad of the Tamil Nadu Police seized 7,200 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) that was smuggled from Puducherry to the state.

The police team that was conducting a vehicle check at Pallithenal village on Tuesday night intercepted a pickup van that was coming from Puducherry. About 150 carton boxes containing 7,200 bottles of IMFL were seized from the van that was smuggled from Puducherry and concealed in the van.

A police officer, who is in-charge of the Kottakuppam police station and flagged the vehicle, told IANS, "We acted on a definite tip-off and found that the duo was smuggling Indian Made Foreign Liquor from Puducherry.

"They are remanded in judicial custody and we have requested for their custodial interrogation to the court. We have to ascertain whether they were doing this smuggling for the first time or whether they were habitual offenders."

--IANS

aal/dpb