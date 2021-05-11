73% Australians support mandatory Covid vaccination

The survey was conducted by the University of Western Australia (UWA) and Sydney University, reports Xinhua news agency.

Canberra, May 11 (IANS) Seventy-three per cent of Australians would support a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for work, study, and travel, a survey conducted by two universities revealed on Tuesday.

Researchers surveyed 1,200 people and found more people advocating for mandatory vaccination, compared to 66 per cent who will take a jab voluntarily.

The survey found 25 per cent of Australians were unsure about taking the vaccine, while 70 per cent were concerned that the jabs may have been developed too quickly.

Just 9 per cent would not take a Covid-19 vaccine.

The elderly and more affluent were also more likely to say yes to a vaccine.

The survey also found that voters for major political parties were significantly more likely to have a vaccine jab than voters for minor parties.

"It's clear from the study that there is wide political support for mandatory vaccination, with the exception of some small pockets against it, and these would appear to link to dissatisfaction with the parties that form the government," lead researcher Katie Attwell from the UWA's School of Social Science said.

"People seem to understand the risks associated with particular activities, and the potential usefulness of mandates to continue to keep spread rates of Covid in Australia low," she said.

