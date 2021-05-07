73 more die of Covid in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, May 7 (IANS) Covid-19 claimed 73 more lives in Andhra Pradesh while the state reported 17,188 new cases.

The fresh fatalities pushed the state's cumulative death toll to 8,519 while the case tally rose to 12,45,374.

Ten people each succumbed to the virus in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam district. East Godavari reported eight deaths followed by seven in Chittoor, six each in Guntur, and Krishna, five each in Kurnool, Prakasam, and West Godavari, two each in Nellore, and Srikakulam and two in Anantapur district.