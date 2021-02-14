73 new Covid cases in J&K, active cases drop to 622

Jammu, Feb 14 (IANS) J&K saw 73 new Covid cases on Sunday while 65 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that of the new cases, 15 were from the Jammu division and 58 from the Kashmir division while of the recovered patients, 16 were from the Jammu division and 49 from the Kashmir division.