7.4-magnitude quake hits China's Qinghai

Beijing, May 22 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale jolted China's Qinghai province on Saturday, authorities said, adding there were no reports of any casualties.

The quake struck Maduo County at 2.04 a.m., according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The tremor was felt strongly by residents in the provincial capital city of Xining, which is 385 km away from Maduo, reports Xinhua news agency.