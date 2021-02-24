74 new cases, 69 recover, no Covid death in J&K in 24 hrs

Jammu, Feb 24 (IANS) Seventy-four new Covid cases emerged in J&K on Wednesday and 69 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery while no Covid-related death was reported from anywhere in the UT during the last 24 hours.
An official bulletin said said 74 people tested positive - 20 from Jammu division and 54 from Kashmir division while 69 patients were discharged after recovery.
So far, 1,26,093 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 1,23,367 have recovered and 1,955 have succumbed to the virus.
The number of active cases is 771 out of which 173 are from Jammu division and 598 are from Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/kr