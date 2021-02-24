74 new cases, 69 recover, no Covid death in J&K in 24 hrs

Jammu, Feb 24 (IANS) Seventy-four new Covid cases emerged in J&K on Wednesday and 69 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery while no Covid-related death was reported from anywhere in the UT during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said said 74 people tested positive - 20 from Jammu division and 54 from Kashmir division while 69 patients were discharged after recovery.