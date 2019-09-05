74-year-old woman delivers twins via IVF in Andhra

Mangayamma, who conceived through the In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) process, delivered twin babies at the Ahalya Nursing Home here. A team comprising four doctors performed the cesarean operation. S. Umashankar, who headed the team of doctors, said both the mother and the babies were doing well.

Hailing from Nelapartipadu in East Godavari district, Mangayamma was childless after 54 years of marriage. She, along with her husband Y. Raja Rao, had approached the IVF experts at the nursing home late last year, who decided to help the couple.

The doctors regularly kept a watch on Mangayamma's condition. The nursing home even arranged a felicitation of the couple before the delivery.