740 people killed so far in Myanmar since Feb 1 military coup

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], April 24 (ANI): As violence continues to intensify in Myanmar, 740 people have been confirmed to be killed since the military takeover on February 1, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).



"As of April 23, 745 people are now confirmed killed by this junta coup," said AAPP, adding that a total of 3,371 people are currently under detention.

"A 17-year-old girl, who was released from Shwe Pyi Thar interrogation center, Sanchaung Township, Yangon, said so-called police from no.24 police station verbally assaulted and touched her inappropriately on the shoulder then threatened her with his gun," said AAPP.

It further said that two other women detained at the same interrogation center in relation to the bombings from Yankin Township were also brutally beaten. One of these women was treated worse and assaulted with a metal pipe. The junta is not using female officers but mostly male soldiers during the questioning.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's military leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is scheduled to attend an ASEAN summit-level meeting in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, on Saturday.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence. (ANI)

