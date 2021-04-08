741 new Covid cases, 191 recoveries reported in Gurugram

The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram has now risen to 67,490, according to the official daily health bulletin while the total active cases are 4,455.

Gurugram, April 9 (IANS) The Gurugram district on Thursday recorded 741 new coronavirus cases, the highest number of positive cases in a single day so far. However, no death was reported from the city as the toll reached 368, officials said.

A total of 62,667 have been cured and discharged, including 191 on Thursday.

The health department said that out of 368 deaths, 283 died due to comorbidities and the remaining 85 without comorbidities.

"We are registering more than 300 plus cases from the last two weeks. It is a concern for us. We are working hard to contain the spread. People need to follow Covid guidelines and maintain social distancing," said Virender Yadav, CMO Gurugram.

A Gurugram health department official said that a majority of cases are coming from containment zones where the situation remains precarious. The district has now 27 containment zones.

"Covid testing has been increased in the district to prevent the spread of corona infection. Also an intensive testing campaign is being conducted in Gurugram to control the corona virus infection. Soon testing will be conducted at malls, market, and other public places," Yadav added.

