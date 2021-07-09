74th Cannes Film Festival: Who wore what

Nevertheless, the star-studded Cannes 2021 had all the glitter and glamour which we were missing since last year. Hollywood personalities took to the red carpet with panache, dressing up in the latest trends.

This year, Indian beauties who are regulars at the Cannes, like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, were missing due to travel retrictions.

Bella Hadid

Super model Bella wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown in monochrome with a sheer veil, wrapped as halter neck. Pear-shaped diamond earrings, a diamond ring, and heart-shaped ruby ring finished her look.



Jessica Chastain

Jessica looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder Christian Dior lace gown. For accessories, she chose to wear a sleek diamond and ruby necklace.

Jodie Foster



Jodie Foster gave us fashion goals in a white Givenchy dress featuring silver-studded accents. Pebble-stacked earrings and a cocktail ring were the jewellery she chose to compliment the outfit.

Elena Lenina

Elena dazzled in an all-silver gown with trailing sleeves and a shimmery gold head accessory to add the OTT affect.

Kat Graham

A green Etro paisley-patterned dress and Pomellato jewellery were Graham's pick for the occasion.

Carla Bruni

Carla wore a shimmery, baby blue single-strapped gown by Celine and matching shimmery bracelet.

Lorena Rae

The German model shimmered in a nude Elie Saab hi-lo dress with silver-striped and feathered accents.

Frederique Bel

The actress, model was seen wearing a strapless baby pink Yanina Couture gown, with flowing sleeves. She completed the look with a warm pink toned and a gold clutch.

