75 isolation coaches to come at Shakurbasti, Anand Vihar

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Northern Railway has provided 75 isolation coaches, equivalent to 1,200 beds, as Covid Care Centres for the people of Delhi-NCR at Anand Vihar Terminal and Shakurbasti on the demand of the Delhi government.

50 fully operational Covid Care Coaches (with a capacity of 800 patients) have been placed at Shakurbasti Railway Station for mild corona patients while 25 coaches, with a capacity of 400 patients, will be placed at Anand Vihar Station by Monday.