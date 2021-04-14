75 years of Independence: Rajasansi Air Force Station celebrates 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'

The display involved a team of 15 para jumpers led by the team leader Wing Commander V Lakesh. The Akash Ganga team members and Army Para Jumpers were dropped from a Mi-17 helicopter from a height of 12,000 feet, which got airborne from Air Force Station, Rajasansi.The para jumping team truly reflected the motto of the IAF "Touch the Sky with Glory" in their display. The para jumpers landed at the Khasa airfield to showcase the truly joint nature of operations.Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events being organised by the Government to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.On August 15, 2022, the nation will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence.Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the "Padyatra" (Freedom March) from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad on 12 Mar 2021 and inaugurated the curtain-raiser activities of the "Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav".Various commemorative events are planned across the nation which will continue till 15 Aug 2022.The event was witnessed by Air Force and Army personnel of all ranks along with their families.Group Captain Shirish Dhakate, Base Commander, Air Force Station, Rajasansi received the para-jumpers after they landed at Khasa and felicitated the Para Jumpers.A memento (with the logo of the Amrut Mahotsava) to mark the occasion was presented by the Base Commander to the team leader. (ANI)