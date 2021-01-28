750 CCTVs set up to keep tab on traffic violators in Gurugram

These CCTVs have been installed in the first phase of a project under which 1,200 security cameras will be installed across Gurugram. The remaining 450 closed-circuit televisions will be installed soon.

Gurugram, Jan 28 (IANS) In an order to improve traffic flow in Gurugram and promote public safety, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has installed 750 CCTVs at different locations across the city, GMDA officials said on Thursday.

The authorities have connected these CCTVs to its mobile app, which the city residents can download on their phones to know where all these have been fixed.

The step will also help GMDA officials to access footage from cameras anywhere and also know whether they are operational or not.

GMDA officials said that CCTV footage could help find the exact spots where any untoward incident was reported from and inform police accordingly for timely intervention.

Also, information about the camera locations made available to the public on the app will help instil in them the fear of police action for violating traffic rules.

"The work of installing 450 CCTVs is underway. The GMDA had identified 22 key intersections to instal these cameras, which are connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre at the GMDA office at Sector 44, where police and other officials monitor them," said a senior GMDA official.

These CCTVs are capable of scanning registration number plates of vehicles, determine their speed, record zebra crossings and other parking violations, and facial recognition.

The GMDA had laid fibre cables across the city to connect the CCTVs to a centralised command centre. Apart from the Millennium City, authority has started installing CCTVs in the Manesar area.

--IANS

str/tsb