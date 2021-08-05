7,576 families get ownership under PM-UDAY in Delhi

The minister told the Upper House of the Parliament that 7,576 conveyance deeds and authorisation slips issued to the residents of unauthorized colonies in Delhi.

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) As many as 7,576 families have been conferred ownership rights of their homes in non-developed unauthorised colonies in the national capital so far under PM-UDAY, said Minister of State (Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs) Kaushal Kishore in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

PM-UDAY or Pradhan Mantri Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana scheme was launched by the BJP-led Central government in October, 2019.

In December 2019, the Centre enacted the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Act, 2019, to give ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies.

The scheme, which was a much awaited demand of residents of will be giving ownerships to the residents of 1,731 recognised unauthorized colonies located across the national capital.

"The scheme allows registration of properties at nominal rates byArecognisingAGeneral Power of Attorney (GPA), Will, Agreement to Sell, Possession Letter and any other documents evidencing payment of consideration held by residents of unauthorised colonies," Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said in an official communication.

Earlier on July 18, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that over four lakh people have registered for the PM-Unauthorised Colony in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana A(PM-UDAY).

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which is the government land owning agency in the national capital has been made the nodal agency for the scheme.

