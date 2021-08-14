75th Independence Day: President confers Vayu Sena Medal on Squadron Leader Deepak Mohanan

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Squadron Leader Deepak Mohanan, Flying (Pilot) who is on deputation with a Coast Guard Squadron since April 2017, has been conferred with the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for his act of exceptional courage by President Ram Nath Kovind, informed the Ministry of Defence.



According to a statement issued by the ministry, on September 4, 2020, Squadron Leader Deepak Mohanan, as captain of a Chetak Helicopter, displayed extraordinary courage and professional skills of a very high order wherein he carried out a damage assessment of fire and explosion on-board MT Diamond, a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) off the east coast of Sri Lanka, carrying 3.40 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil.

During the seven days operation that followed, he undertook 12 sorties clocking 14:25 hrs which required frequent deck landings onboard various class of Indian Coast Guard ships, and directed the ships in efficient firefighting and for aerial survey of the oil spill.

All these operations were over sea in marginal conditions, poor visibility, and strong gusty winds in excess of 30 knots, under dangerous sea state.

"The officer relentlessly pursued the mission despite the immense risk to his life. The officer's bravery and unwavering resolve with scant regard to personal safety are in the spirit of the highest traditions of the Service. The incredible and spirited response by the officer contributed towards the huge fire being doused and prevented the possible threat of explosion and oil spill which brought singular credit to the Indian Coast Guard in international waters," the statement said. (ANI)