76-year-old commits suicide at Welcome metro station

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 : The senior citizen who committed suicide at the Welcome Metro station on Monday has been identified as a resident of Shahdara who was suffering from depression.

"The unknown person who committed suicide by jumping before metro at Welcome MRS is identified as Khairaiti Lal son of Late Sh Prem Sagar Verma aged about 76 yrs, a resident of Shahdara," the official release read.



According to the relatives of the deceased, the man was undergoing treatment for depression for the past three months.

Authorities have recovered a suicide note allegedly written by the deceased from his house.

Further investigation is underway.

