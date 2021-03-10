760 new Covid cases reported in Karnataka

"With 760 patients testing positive on Tuesday, the state's Covid tally increased to 9,56,801, including 7,456 active cases, while recoveries rose to 9,36,947, with 331 discharged during the last 24 hours," said the daily bulletin.

Bengaluru, March 11 (IANS) Continuing an upward trend, 760 new Covid-19 cases were registered in a day across Karnataka even as 331 patients were discharged, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

Of the 6 lives lost to the infection, 5 were in Bengaluru and 1 in Dakshina Kannada, taking the state's death toll to 12,379 and the city's toll to 4,512 till date.

In Bengaluru, 488 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the city's Covid toll to 4,09,163, including 5,526 active cases, while 3,99,124 recovered so far, with 146 during the day.

Of the 115 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 49 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 10 in Kalaburagi, with the rest spread in the remaining 29 districts across the state.

Out of 70,133 tests conducted during the day, 4,803 were through rapid-antigen detection and 65,330 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the date was 1.08 per cent and case fatality rate 0.78 per cent on Tuesday across the state.

Meanwhile, 62,198 people were vaccinated during the day across the state. The beneficiaries include 41,529 senior citizens above 60 years of age, 9,301 healthcare workers, 7,190 comorbid in the 45-59 age group, and 4,178 frontline warriors.

Cumulatively, 11,34,295 people, including 1,88,764 senior citizens and 31,962 comorbid received the vaccine till date.

