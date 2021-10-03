765 new Covid cases, 10 deaths in Andhra

Amaravati, Oct 3 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh has logged 765 new Covid cases and 10 deaths during the 24-hour period ending 10 a.m. on Sunday.

A total of 765 samples were tested during the period and of them, 765 were found positive. With this, the cumulative number of cases jumped to 20,52,763.

The fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 14,204. According to the daily media bulletin issued by the state command control room, Guntur and Krishna districts reported two deaths each in the 24-hour period.