7,67,623 more water connections provided in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has laid water pipelines in a large number of colonies during last six years, leading to an increase of 7,67,623 in the number of water connections, the Parliament was told on Thursday.

"This was done to overcome the water crisis and augment raw water resources in Delhi. There are a total 27,28,348 households with DJB water connection, including individual connections as well as group housing societies with bulk connections," Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.