76th UNGA President Abdulla Shahid thanks PM Modi for his support to 'Presidency of Hope'

New York [India] September 25 (ANI): President of the 76th United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending continuous support to the 'Presidency of Hope'.



"I thanked him for the continued support to the #PresidencyOfHope," Shahid said in a tweet adding that "India is fully committed to multilateralism and to the United Nations".

The 'presidency of hope' narrative has been campaigned by Abdullah Shahid after he was elected the President of the 76th session.

"I campaigned on a presidency of hope because I truly believed that given the devastation, the despair, and the heartache that we have over the last 18 months it is time that the United Nations up and we give hope to our constituents," Shahid said in an interview earlier.

The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders have arrived in New York

PM Modi reached Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. He also met his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga.

PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad Summit. Apart from this, he also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investments in India. (ANI)

