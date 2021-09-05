  1. Sify.com
77 kgs of cannabis seized in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna; five detained

Last Updated: Mon, Sep 6th, 2021, 02:30:02hrs
SEB Joint Director M Sattibabu with 77 kg cannabis seized from Krishna, AP. (Photo/ANI)

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): The Special Enforcement Bureau police on Sunday detained five accused after seizure of 77 kilograms of cannabis.

The cannabis seized from the accused is worth about Rs 7 Lakhs.
"SEB Police caught 77 kgs of Ganja this morning at Pottipadu toll gate. It was being illegally transported from Vizianagaram to Delhi. Cannabis is worth almost Rs 7 lakhs. Total five persons have been detained. Two of them are from Vijayawada while three of them are from Delhi," said the Special Enforcement Bureau Joint Director, M Sattibabu.
Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

