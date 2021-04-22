78 militants killed in Afghanistan in 24 hrs

Kabul, April 22 (IANS) At least 78 Taliban militants were killed in various operations conducted by Afghan government forces in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday.

"Forty-four Taliban militants were also wounded and eight others were arrested as a result of Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) operations in Ghazni, Zabul, Herat, Paktika, Balkh, Nimroz, Helmand and Kandahar provinces," the Ministry said in a statement.