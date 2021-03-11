783 new Covid cases in K'taka, 406 recover

"With 783 new cases registered on Wednesday, the state's Covid tally has increased to 9,57,584, including 7,831 active cases, while recoveries rose to 9,37,353 till date, with 406 discharged in the last 24 hours," said the daily bulletin.

Bengaluru, March 12 (IANS) Maintaining the surge, 783 new Covid-19 cases were reported across Karnataka in a day even as 406 patients recovered from the infection, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

Only two patients in Bengaluru succumbed to the infection, taking the city's death toll to 4,514, and state's toll to 12,381.

No Covid death occurred in any of the remaining 30 districts across the southern state.

In Bengaluru, 492 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the city's Covid tally to 4,09,655, including 5,825 active cases, while 3,99,315 recovered with 191 discharged during the day.

Of the 110 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 49 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 8 are in Kalaburagi, with the rest of them spread in the remaining 29 districts across the state.

Out of 73,101 tests conducted during the day, 5,635 were through the rapid-antigen method and 68,466 through RT-PCR method.

"Positivity rate for the day was 1.07 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.25 per cent across the state on Wednesday," added the bulletin.

Meanwhile, 9,344 people received the vaccine across the state, including 6,169 senior citizens of above 60 years of age, 1,219 comorbid in the 45-59 age group, 1,727 healthcare workers and 229 frontline warriors.

