78,319 vaccinated in Gujarat, Covid tally 2,58,687

Gandhinagar, Jan 23 (IANS) A total of 78,319 persons have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat so far, including 31,116 on Saturday, even as 423 new cases took the state's coronavirus tally to 2,58,687, while one death in the past 24 hours raised Gujarat's Covid death toll to 4,375.

According to the state health department, a total of 31,116 frontline Corona warriors received the first dose of the vaccine on Saturday at 510 vaccine centers.

Of the new cases reported on Saturday, Surat led the chart with 92 cases, followed by Vadodara (87), Ahmedabad (85), Rajkot (59), Gandhinagar and Kutch (15 each), Junagadh (9), Bhavnagar (7), Jamnagar, Mahesana and Kheda (6 each), Anand, Morbi and Gir-Somnath (4 each), Panchmahals, Dahod, Banaskantha, Surendranagar and Sabarkantha (3 each), Bharuch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Mahisagar, Narmada and Chotta Udepur (2 each), and Amreli, Navsar, Porbandar and Tapi (1 each).

Gujarat has reported 13,649 Covid-19 cases in January so far at an average of 593 cases per day.

One person died of Covid-19 in Ahmedabad on Saturday, taking the state's death toll to 4,375. Ahmedabad has reported the maximum number of Covid deaths in the state so far at 2,287. Gujarat's mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 1.69 per cent.

On a positive note, a total of 702 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the state's total number of recoveries to 2,49,352. The state presently has 4,960 active cases, of which the condition of 4,910 is stable while 50 critical patients are on ventilator support.

--IANS

amc/arm