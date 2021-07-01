7th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium at La Reunion concludes

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The seventh edition of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), which was hosted by the French Navy at La Reunion in Italy, concluded on Thursday.



Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy, participated virtually in the inaugural session of the three-day event, Indian Navy said in a statement.

IONS, conceived by the Indian Navy in 2008, seeks to enhance maritime cooperation among Navies of the littoral states of the IOR by providing an open and inclusive forum for discussion of regionally relevant maritime issues that would lead to a common understanding on the way ahead.

France assumed the Chairmanship on June 29 for a two-year tenure. The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium consists of 23 permanent members and 9 observer members.

During the Symposium, Subject Matter Expert (SME) presentations were made by the French Institute of International Relations - Observatoire du Climat, European Union, Indian Ocean Commission, IFC Singapore, RMIFC Madagascar and EU-led Critical Maritime Routes Indian Ocean (CRIMARIO).



The Symposium also held panel discussions themed on the three IONS Working Groups viz., HADR, Maritime Security and Information Sharing & Interoperability. The Naval Maritime Foundation (NMF) also participated in the Panel Discussion on HADR.

IONS Conclave of Chiefs (CoC) is the decision-making body at the level of Chiefs of Navies, which meets biennially. 6th IONS and CoC was conducted by Iran Navy in April 2018 at Tehran. Owing to the Covid19 pandemic, the CoC 2021, will be hosted by the French Navy later this year. (ANI)

