7th International Yoga Day celebrated with 'great enthusiasm' across world, says MEA

Taking to Twitter, Bagchi shared a series of pictures, wherein people across the world can be seen performing different yoga postures."From Japan to Niger to Spain to the US! Indian Missions across the globe celebrate the 7th #InternationalDayOfYoga #YogaForWellness," he said in a tweet.Replying to him, PM Modi said, "Indians Missions across the world have marked #YogaDay with great enthusiasm. The Yoga sessions world over drew several people."Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Jamaica Kamina J Smith performed Yoga For Wellness and spreads awareness about the International Day of Yoga.Meanwhile, India in Mauritius tweeted: "Yoga is of critical significance as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic": Hon. Alan Ganoo, Foreign Minister of Mauritius speaks about the importance of #Yoga on the occasion of #IDY2021."Since 2014, International Yoga Day has been observed in mass gatherings in different parts of the country.Joining the world on seventh International Yoga Day, six cities of Qatar also celebrated the occassion.The areas in the cities, which celebrated Yoga Day included the Asia Town (labour camp), the sand dunes of Mesaieed, the Monarch International Indian School in Al Wakra, the FIFA 2022 Stadium Al Bayt in Al Khor, the beaches of Dukhan, and the Iconic Museum of Islamic Art and the Corniche of Doha city.This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness' and will focus on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being.The observation of International Yoga Day is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year. (ANI)