8 Afghan policemen killed in insider attack

Kabul, June 13 (IANS) Eight Afghan policemen have been confirmed dead in an alleged insider attack at a police checkpoint in Lashkar Gah, the capital of the troubled Helmand province on Sunday.

The incident took place early Sunday when "a Taliban infiltrator disguised himself as a policeman" opened fire on the policemen inside the checkpoint in Qalai Bast area, killing eight on the spot, and escaped quickly, a top provincial official said.