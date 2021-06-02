8 booked for inflammatory slogans during funeral in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, June 2 (IANS) Eight persons were booked on Wednesday for raising inflammatory slogans at a funeral in J&K's Kupwara district and four of them have been arrested, police said.
Police sources said eight persons had been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for raising the slogans during the funeral procession of a road accident victim.
"Four accused have already been arrested while a hunt is on to arrest the other four," a source said.
Under the act, a person can face seven years imprisonment for "advocating, abetting, advising or inciting commission of any unlawful activity".
--IANS
