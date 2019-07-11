  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 8 crushed to death by truck in Bihar

8 crushed to death by truck in Bihar

Last Updated: Thu, Jul 11, 2019 14:41 hrs
OX Truck (Image Courtesy: Shell)

Patna: Eight people, including two children, were crushed to death and over half a dozen persons were injured by a truck in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, police said on Thursday.

This incident took place late on Wednesday night near the Halsi block when all the victims were busy attending a marriage on the roadside, a district official Murli Prasad said.

Prasad said all the victims belong to the Dalit community.

All the injured have been admitted in a government hospital for treatment and police have lodged a case against the driver and owner of the truck.

Angry over the incident, local residents protested and blocked the road, demanding compensation to the kin of the victims.

talking point on sify news

Latest Features