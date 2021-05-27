8 foreign IS suspects detained in Istanbul

Simultaneous operations were launched at 12 locations to capture those allegedly seeking to carry out terror attacks, Xinhua quoted the state-run Anadolu news agency as saying in a report.

Istanbul, May 27 (IANS) Turkish police on Thursday detained eight foreigners in the country's biggest city of Istanbul for their suspected links to the Islamic State (IS) terror group,.

The suspects, whose nationalities were not immediately clear, were reportedly involved in conducting activities in the city on behalf of the group.

Many organisational documents and digital materials were also seized during the operations, the agency added.

The IS has conducted a spate of deadly attacks in Turkey since 2015.

Turkey's counter-terrorism units in response have been conducting operations against the group's members in the country.

--IANS

ksk/