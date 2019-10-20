8 govt employees caught taking bribe in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Eight government employees including four policemen were caught in the act of taking bribes by Punjab Vigilance Bureau last month.

The Bureau has put up its best efforts to eradicate corruption amongst public servants and others in every sphere during the period, state Vigilance Bureau Chief Director-cum-ADGP BK Uppal said.



"The vigilance officers have ensured that suspects did not escape judicial punishment in the various courts in the state", he said.

Uppal said the Bureau has submitted challans pertaining to nine vigilance cases in various special courts in the last month. Six vigilance enquires (VEs) have also been registered against public servants to probe the corruption cases thoroughly.

One case has been registered against a public servant for amassing disproportionate assets. (ANI)

