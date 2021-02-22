8 held after shopkeepers attack each other in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Eight persons have been arrested by police after a violent clash erupted between two groups of shopkeepers in Baraut area in Bhagpat of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

#WATCH Baghpat: Clash breaks out between two groups of 'chaat' shopkeepers over the issue of attracting customers to their respective shops, in Baraut. Police say, "Eight people arrested, action is being taken. There is no law & order situation there."



(Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/AYD6tEm0Ri — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2021

"Eight people have been arrested in connection with the clash that broke out between two groups of shopkeepers in Baraut area of Baghpat earlier today. Necessary action is being taken," said Baghpat Police.



According to police, the clash erupted between the 'chaat' sellers over the issue of attracting customers to their respective shops. The two sides attacked each other with sticks and rods. (ANI)