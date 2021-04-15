  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 8 including 2 women held for assaulting cop in Delhi's Khyala area

8 including 2 women held for assaulting cop in Delhi's Khyala area

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 15th, 2021, 18:30:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
The Delhi Police with the arrested persons. (Photo: Twitter @DCPWestDelhi)

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested eight people, including two women, allegedly for rioting and assaulting a policeman in the city's Khyala area.

The action came after a video showing a police officer being thrashed by some people went viral
"FIR has been registered in the case of assault on police personnel in Khyala area. 8 accused persons including 2 women have been arrested for rioting and assaulting a policeman," DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) West Delhi tweeted. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features