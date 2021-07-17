8 injured in shooting at US state of Oregon

Portland [US], July 17 (ANI): Eight people were injured in a shooting on Saturday in downtown Portland, a city in the US state of Oregon.

Citing Portland Police, CNN reported that the shooting victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where at least one of them was being treated for what police described as serious, life threatening wounds.



Officers did not locate a suspect or suspects and no arrests had been made, police said.

Police further stated that the parts of Southwest Third Avenue were closed during the investigation.

The Portland shooting -- which police said occurred just after 2 am (local time) -- is the latest in a spate of gun violence that has gripped US cities this summer.

According to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), there have been 361 mass shootings so far this year.

CNN reported that a mass shooting as four or more people shot, not including the shooter.

With states lifting Covid-19 restrictions and more people out in warmer weather, US cities have been experiencing a surge in shootings and homicide numbers.

On Friday night (local time), in the nation's capital, a 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults injured in a shooting in the southeast part of the district, authorities said. The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict stated that three men and two women sustained non-life-threatening injuries. (ANI)

