8 killed, 13 injured in traffic accident in central Sudan

Khartoum [Sudan], September 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Eight people were killed and 13 others injured on Sunday in a traffic accident in Gezira State in central Sudan, said Sudanese Police's Press Office in a statement.



The accident took place between a commodity transport vehicle and a mini-passenger bus on Khartoum-Medani highway near Al-Kamlin locality, the statement said, attributing the accident to the high speed and wrong crossing.

Sudan is among the countries with the highest death rates in traffic accidents, mainly due to careless driving, poor road conditions and defective vehicle scrapping system. (ANI/Xinhua)

