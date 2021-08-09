8 killed, 4 injured as truck runs over people sleeping on roadside in Gujarat's Amreli

The truck driver, going towards Mahua, lost control over the vehicle at Baadhada village in Savarkundla Tehsil of Amreli district at around 3 in the morning on Monday.

Gandhinagar, Aug 9 (IANS) At least eight people were killed and four injured after a truck ran over about a dozen people sleeping on the roadside in Gujarat's Amreli district on Monday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced financial aid of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each victim.

Eight of the victims are believed to have died on the spot, while four to five others have been severely injured. All the victims were rushed to the Savarkundla Hospital. According to sources one of the injured is feared to have succumbed to his injuries.

The CM, expressing shock over the incident, has announced Rs 4 lakh as financial aid to the families of each victim. He instructed the authorities to help the injured and ordered the Amreli collector to launch a probe into the incident.

Rupani also offered his condolences over the incident.

