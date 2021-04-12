  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 8 killed, 4 injured in road accident in J&K's Doda (Ld)

8 killed, 4 injured in road accident in J&K's Doda (Ld)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Apr 12th, 2021, 19:00:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Jammu, April 12 (IANS) At least eight passengers were killed and four seriously injured on Monday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

Police sources said a mini bus travelling on the Thathri-Gandola road went out of the driver's control and dropped into Kalnai river 42 Kms from Doda town.

"Eight passengers were killed and 4 seriously injured in this accident. A rescue operation has already started", police said.

The ill-fated mini bus was on its way from Doda to Chilli village.

Meanwhile, an IAF helicopter from Jammu city was pressed into action for the rescue of critically injured passengers, a defence ministry spokesman said.

Authorities are ascertaining the exact number of passengers who were travelling in the mini bus when the accident happened.

--IANS

sq/skp/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features