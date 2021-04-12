8 killed, 4 injured in road accident in J&K's Doda (Ld)

Police sources said a mini bus travelling on the Thathri-Gandola road went out of the driver's control and dropped into Kalnai river 42 Kms from Doda town.

Jammu, April 12 (IANS) At least eight passengers were killed and four seriously injured on Monday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

"Eight passengers were killed and 4 seriously injured in this accident. A rescue operation has already started", police said.

The ill-fated mini bus was on its way from Doda to Chilli village.

Meanwhile, an IAF helicopter from Jammu city was pressed into action for the rescue of critically injured passengers, a defence ministry spokesman said.

Authorities are ascertaining the exact number of passengers who were travelling in the mini bus when the accident happened.

