8 killed, 5 injured in gas cylinder blast in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 9 (ANI): At least eight people were killed and five others were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Washuk district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.



The information about the blast that occurred on Monday evening was shared by the Assistant Commissioner of Mashkel area in the district Hameed Hamza Bangulzai, reported Xinhua.

He told the media that a gas cylinder exploded with a big bang in a welding workshop in Mashkel of Washuk district, reported Xinhua.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

Hospital officials said that the injured got serious wounds as they were buried under debris. The blast also destroyed four other shops and spread fear among citizens, reported Xinhua.

An eyewitness said the explosion occurred when workers were using a welding machine to repair a gas cylinder brought by some customer.

The deceased included five Afghan nationals and three locals, the reports added. (ANI)

