8 killed after passenger ship overturns in Southwest China

Guizhou [China], September 19 (ANI): As many as eight people died after a passenger ferry carrying 46 people capsized on Saturday in China's Guizhou Province, local media said. Seven people are still reported missing in the mishap.



The accident took place on the Zangke River in the country's Southwest region, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of 8:10 am (local time) Sunday, at least 39 people were rescued, with 31 in non-life-threatening conditions.

Authorities said that the ship was designed to carry 40 people but they are still checking the exact number of passengers. A probe into the accident and rescue operation are underway. (ANI)

