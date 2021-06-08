  1. Sify.com
  4. 8 killed in Pak gas cylinder blast

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Jun 8th, 2021, 11:00:15hrs
Islamabad, June 8 (IANS) At least eight people were killed and five others injured in a gas cylinder blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

The incident took place on Monday evening in a welding workshop in Mashkel, Washuk district, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

The blast also destroyed four other shops.

A witness said the explosion occurred when workers were using a welding machine to repair a gas cylinder.

The victims comprised five Afghan nationals and three locals.

--IANS

ksk/

