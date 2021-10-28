8 killed in road accident in J-K's Doda: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 28 (ANI): Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that eight people have lost their lives in a road accident near Thatri town of Doda district in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.



"Just now spoke to District Collector Doda Vikas Sharma. Injured are being shifted to the Government Medical College Doda. Whatever further assistance required will be provided," the Minister said.

Eight people were killed and several others injured after a mini bus travelling from Thathri to Doda in Jammu and Kashmir fell into a gorge at Sui Gwari along the river Chenab on the Thathri-Doda road early this morning.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Deeply anguished to hear about the tragic road accident in Doda. My thoughts and prayers for the families who have lost their loved ones. I have directed the District administration to provide immediate relief to families of deceased and best medical assistance to the injured," Sinha tweeted. (ANI)

