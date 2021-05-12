8 lakh cash, gold and silver jewellery found in rescue operation after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Devprayag

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): In the ongoing rescue operation at Devprayag in Tehri district after an incident of cloudburst on Tuesday, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) found Rs 8 lakh cash, and jewellery.



The gold and silver jewellery were found in a jewellery store vault, informed Director-General of police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Wednesday.

According to the DGP, the recovered amount and jewellery, have been handed over in writing in the presence of the shop owner.

After the incident, it was reported that around 12-13 shops were damaged in the cloudburst.

Devprayag SHO MS Rawat had said that no casualties were reported since most of the shops were closed due to the lockdown.

Earlier, a cloudburst had taken place on May 4 in the Binsar hill area of Chamoli district in which several shops were destroyed. (ANI)

