8 Maha historical sites figure on 'Fit India Freedom Run 2.0'

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will flag off the nationwide programmes which will be held in 75 villages and 75 districts each week till October 2, 2021, covering all 744 districts in the next six weeks.

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) At least 8 renowned historical locations in Maharashtra shall figure on the much-anticipated 'Fit India Freedom Run 2.0' as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, or the Platinum anniversary of India's Independence, officials said on Wednesday.

In Maharashtra, the top freedom movement related sites to figure include Mumbai's historic August Kranti Maidan where the Indian National Congress organised its session and Mahatma Gandhi gave the clarion call to the British rulers to 'Quit India' on August 9, 1942.

Besides, there is the famed Aga Khan Palace in Pune, the Sevagram Ashram in Wardha, the Sitabuldi Fort in Nagpur, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak's birthplace in Ratnagiri, and places in Akola, Gondia, and Chandrapur.

Similar Freedom Runs shall be held in Ahmednagar and Amravati on August 14, and other districts in the state shall be covered subsequently.

The national programme will involve organisations like the Indian Railways, the Nehru Yuva Kendra, the ITBP, the NSG, the BSF, and the CISF joining virtually from different locations around the country.1

The activities of the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 include a pledge, rendering of National Anthem, Freedom Run, cultural functions at venues, awareness among youth volunteers to participate and also organise similar activities in their villages.

Prominent people from different walks of life including public representatives, panchayat leaders, social workers, sportspersons, media, doctors, farmers and Army personnel are expected to participate, encourage and motivate the people by attending these events at various levels.

--IANS

qn/vd