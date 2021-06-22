8 oxygen plants being set up in 3 NE states with Japan, UNDP support

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) officials on Tuesday said that the plants have the capacity to serve approximately 1,300 beds.

Shillong/Agartala, June 22 (IANS) Eight oxygen generation plants are being installed in the three northeast states -- Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura -- with the help of the Japanese government and UNDP, officials said on Tuesday.

Three civil hospitals in Tura, Nongpoh and Jowai in Meghalaya now have emergency oxygen supply available to provide intensive care treatment to the critically ill Covid-19 patients.

The plants utilise pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology to produce up to 800 litres of oxygen per minute.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday tweeted: "Inauguration of the Oxygen Generation Plant funded by Indian Emb Tokyo and UNDP, India at Nongpoh Civil Hospital by Health Minister, Sh. Hek Laloo & MLA, Sh. M. Syiem today… Gratitude to UNDP & Embassy of Japan to India on behalf of the people of Ri Bhoi."

Meghalaya government's Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare Department) Sampath Kumar said: "Ensuring uninterrupted supply of oxygen in the hospitals of the state for treatment of Covid-19 patients had been a challenge for the Health Department."

He thanked the Government of Japan and UNDP for the support extended to strengthen the state District Hospitals at Tura, Nongpoh and Jowai by installing PSA Oxygen Plants which are critical during this time of the pandemic.

A UNDP statement said that to support the Government of India's ongoing Covid-19 response, UNDP together with the Government of Japan's support is strengthening the health and social protection systems, most importantly reviving the livelihoods, targeting the most vulnerable population.

"Japan is always happy to provide development assistance to the North East, where we feel a special historical and cultural closeness. I hope that these Oxygen Generating Plants will serve well and help as many people as possible for a long time to come," the statement said as stated by Suzuki Satoshi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan in India.

The statement quoting Shoko Noda, UNDP Resident Representative in India, said: "UNDP stands committed to supporting the government of India to fight Covid-19, in partnership with development partners and UN sister agencies."

"I am pleased that our several months of effort to provide end to end service, to install and set the oxygen generation plants up and running has come to fruition. Together, we can better prepare for future crises."

--IANS

sc/rs/bg