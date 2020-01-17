8 people arrested for attempting to rob house in UP

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Police have arrested eight people for attempting to loot a house in the city colony area here.

Upon interrogation, it was found that the three women, who were among the arrested accused, in the incident, were also involved in extortion incident of a man from Uttarkhand.



Speaking to media, SP City Moradabad, Amit Kumar Anand said, "We received a complaint regarding a robbery attempt in a house in city colony area. Based on the CCTV footage, we found some people entering the house to commit a loot on January 9."

"The maid of the house and her two sisters planned to commit robbery in the house on January 9. They also involved five others in this act. All of them have been arrested now," he said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the three women were also involved in an incident of extortion from a man whom they have blackmailed by doing a love affair with him," Anand further said.

Further investigation is underway in both incidents. (ANI)

