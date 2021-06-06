8 people injured in Mogadishu blast

Mogadishu, June 6 (IANS) At least eight people were injured after a landmine placed along a road in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu went off, police said.
A police officer told Xinhua news agency that the blast took place on Saturday near a busy junction of Afgoye.
"I can confirm that eight people have been injured so far, we will give full details later," the officer said.
Witnesses said that the blast occurred while a military vehicle was passing by.
"We heard a huge blast at Ex-control Afgoye, but I cannot tell you how many people were killed or injured," said a witness.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack but al-Shabab, an Al Qaeda allied terrorist group, usually stages such attacks across the country.
--IANS
ksk/