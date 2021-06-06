8 people injured in Mogadishu blast

Mogadishu, June 6 (IANS) At least eight people were injured after a landmine placed along a road in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu went off, police said.

A police officer told Xinhua news agency that the blast took place on Saturday near a busy junction of Afgoye.

"I can confirm that eight people have been injured so far, we will give full details later," the officer said.