8 Union, 56 UP ministers to take part in 'Ganga Yatra'

Lucknow, Jan 26 (IANS) When UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath embarks on his ambitious Ganga Yatra from Monday, eight union ministers including home minister Amit Shah, and 56 ministers from Uttar Pradesh, will be a part of the event.

The Yatra will begin form two destinations - Bijnor in the west and Ballia in the east - and will culminate in Kanpur.

The state government will launch a major publicity blitzkrieg along the river by showering flower petals, conducting Ganga 'aarti', playing religious songs and holding public meetings in a mass awakening programme.

The government plans to build special 'chabutaras' (platforms) to hold Ganga 'aarti' in 26 districts and give permanence to the event. During the Yatra, the government will publicize plans and programmes of the state and Centre. UP Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh said, "However, the government will stay away from pro-CAA campaigning during the Ganga Yatra. The government is committed to reviving the glorious days of 'Maa Ganga' and the four-day Yatra is aimed at generating a sense of euphoria over the holy river. He further said that the decision to create mass awakening for the river was taken soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the first meeting of the National Ganga Council in Kanpur recently. Chief Ministers of UP and Uttarakhand will flag off the Yatra from Bijnor while Governor Anandiben Patel will flag off the Yatra from Ballia. Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to address the culmination of the two yatras at Kanpur.