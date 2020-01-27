80% of Rajasthan yet to be showcased for tourism: Minister

Jaipur, Jan 27 (IANS) Stressing ethical and sustainable tourism, Vishvendra Singh, Minister for Tourism, here on Monday, said only 20 per cent of the potential of Rajasthan had been used.

He said this at a conversation with Edward Dickinson, author of "Secrets of Amber: Come Walk With Me In My Beloved Amber", which was unveiled at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF).

He said Rajasthan had the largest number of heritage hotels and concessions were being extended by the government to heritage properties. Smaller interventions could take us a long way towards practicing responsible tourism, he added.

"Without heavy investments, we can make a conscious effort to source food locally, employ locals and involve the global community. By recycling waste, valuing our water and electricity, and reducing plastic waste we can keep culture and environment at the heart of our businesses," Singh said. The state government, he said, would soon formulate a new tourism policy to maximise, socialise and economise benefits to the local communities, conserve natural resources, protect heritage and increase awareness. On the book, Dickinson said it contained accounts of 12 walks in and around the heritage town of Amber. "During the walks, I realised that some parts of Amber, including main parts, are in a dilapidated condition. With responsible tourism, both visitors and locals would benefit," she said. All royalties from the book would be contributed to 'Amber Ladies Collective', which will support orphaned and destitute women. "These women will be further trained to become licensed tour guides for Amber," Dickinson said.