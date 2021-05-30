80% consulted Doctors during Covid infections: Survey

As per IANS-CVoter Survey on the pandemic, the respondents were either from the family where mortality has been reported or from the family where hospitalisation has happened. When asked, "Was the medication taken after consulting doctor or did you do self-medication or took home remedies?"

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Amid second wave of the pandemic in which many lives were lost, the families suffering from Covid said that they took advice from the Doctor before proceeding for the medication.

In reply to this question, 80.9 per cent respondents said they took advice from the Doctor while 11.9 per cent said they did self medication, however, 7.2 per cent people did not say anything on this.

On the issue of treatment during the crisis, only 36.7 per cent people said they needed treatment, while 63.7 per cent said that they did not need ICU or ventilator or oxygen supply.

But when this question was put to the families which reported hospilatisation, 51 per cent said they got it easily while 8 per cent said they got it with little difficulty. But 31.7 per cent of the respondents said they got it with lots of efforts while 8.4 per cent said they did not get these things despite lot of efforts.

The people whose near and dear ones were in hospital did say that these things -- like ICU or ventilator or oxygen, were required during the process of hospitalization.

The survey was conducted from January 1 to May 27, 2021 and samples were spread in all 542 Lok Sabha constituencies across all states, with error of +/- 3 per cent at macro level and +/- 5 per cent at micro level with Sample Size of 56,685.

--IANS

miz/skp/