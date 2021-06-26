80% Germans still unclear over next govt formation: Poll

According to the Politbarometer survey published by the German public broadcaster ZDF on Friday, the share was significantly higher than at the same time before the last federal election in 2017 when only 60 per cent said that the outcome was still unclear, reports Xinhua news agency.

Chancellor Angela Merkel had already announced in 2018 that she would not run for office again after four consecutive terms and, at the moment, the governing conservative union CDU/CSU is looking to lead the next government with the Green party as a junior partner.

The CDU/CSU gained one percentage point and was polled at 29 per cent of votes compared to polls from last week.

The Green party came in second but remained unchanged at 22 per cent, according to the survey among more than 1,200 German citizens.

CDU leader Armin Laschet improved his personal ratings as 47 per cent of Germans considered him to be a good Chancellor, according to the survey.

Only 29 per cent believed that Green Party leader Annalena Baerbock was suitable as the country's next chancellor.

Of the three candidates, Minister of Finance and vice chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) still led the popular vote with 49 per cent of German voters considering him suitable for the Chancellorship.

